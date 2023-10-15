Monet in Paris promises to be a visual treat for art lovers

If you loved the immersive exhibition of Vincent Van Gogh that visited Perth recently there’s another great art experience on its way, this time focusing on the work of French impressionist painter Claude Monet.

Monet in Paris invites guests to step back in time into the dazzling world of 19th-century Paris where Monet and the Impressionist masters led an unprecedented period of cultural and artistic flourishing. Monet in Paris features breathtaking artworks projected at enormous scale in an epic display of light, colour, sound and even fragrance.

From the team that brought Van Gogh Alive to Australia, Grande Experiences and Andrew Kay have created Monet in Paris, a super-scale arts and entertainment experience for the whole family to enjoy.

Visitors will accompany some of the world’s most fearless artists of their time in an exhilarating adventure across 19th-century bohemian Paris and the lush countryside of France. Young and old will be plunged into Monet’s Water Lilies and dance with Degas’ ballerinas in this stunning explosion of life, light and colour. Art meets technology as breathtaking paintings are projected on an enormous scale, illuminating the loose brushwork of Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Berthe Morisot, Mary Cassatt and many more.

Aside from strolling through the display, you can also book a high tea or even a painting class. The exhibition will be at Crown Perth from Thursday 16th November.

Tickets are on sale now. Head to monetinparis.com.au

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.