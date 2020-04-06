Mount Lawley’s The Flying Scotsman to permanently close its doors

Mount Lawley pub The Flying Scotsman will be closing its doors permanently. The venue is currently closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, but today announced it will not be re-opening.

In a message posted on the venue’s Facebook page they announced that the landlord had declined to renew the longstanding tenants lease.

“To everyone that has supported our venues; The Flying Scotsman, Caboose, Defectors, Velvet Lounge and Grumpies, we want to thank you all for being a part of our family and culture,” the venue posted.

“During these tough times it seems the landlord does not want us to renew the lease. We will hold on to our memories of the Scotto forever and what an amazing ride it has been over the last twenty years.

“Again, from all the team, we want to say thank you for making the Scotto a place where everyone felt welcome and had a good time. Stay safe out there! Love the Scotto, Caboose and Grumpies crew.”

The multi-room venue has been a favourite haunt of Perth’s creative community, and is a popular hangout of for musicians especially.

The venue underwent a revamp a few years ago transforming live music venue The Velvet Lounge to Caboose, a boutique beer bar, and rebranding upstairs area Defectors, to become Grumpies.

