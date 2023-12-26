Move quickly to grab these new Lorraine James tunes

Queer British electronic music artist Lorraine James has shared five new tracks online but move quickly they’re only available for a few days.

James has had a brilliant year with her album Gentle Confrontation making many music reviewer’s ‘Best Of’ lists for the year.

The musician has shared to Bandcamp a collection named 5 a day, featuring five new tunes titled Fruit 1-5.

James shared she’d created all five tunes in a single day and immediately uploaded them to Bandcamp where fans can pay whatever they think is appropriate for the new tunes.

The songs won’t be there for long though, the artist has vowed to delete them on New Years Day.

Lorraine James first album Detail was self-released in 2018, and soon afterwards she was signed to the Hyperdub label. Since then, she’s put out several albums including For You and I (2019), Reflection (2021) and 2022’s Build Something Beautiful for Me which was a homage to queer composer Julius Eastman.

This year’s Gentle Confrontation album was described by Mojo magazine as a captivating and cathartic experience. While Uncut praised it for being a “varied, disjoined, entirely unpredictable yet utterly singular record.”

As for the five new tunes they continue the artists pattern of offering disjointed and unexpected sounds. They feature fast paced beats, static, gentle piano, melancholic vibes, cut up vocals, odd bleeps, sweet swounding chimes, smooth flows, symphonic strings, and trance-like soundscapes.

Download 5 a day.

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.