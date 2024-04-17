Mr Gay World competition responds to defamation case ruling

The South African based organisation that runs the Mr Gay World competition has released a statement in relation their defamation court case against a former winner and a his publicist.

A South African court dismissed their case last week on technical grounds, and former winner Louw Breytenbach said he considered it to be a victory.

The organisers of the competition however insist that statements he made after stepping down from the role of Mr Gay World were defamatory, and they are considering other legal avenues that they might pursue.

Gay World Foundation (NPC) and Gay World Events (Pty) Ltd confirmed the dismissal of its defamation application against Breytenbach and his publicist, Gavin Prins.

Following Breytenbach’s resignation as Mr Gay World in October 2021, organisers of the competition allege Breytenbach made several false and defamatory statements about the company and its directors.

Gay World Foundation (NPC) and Gay World Events (Pty) Ltd, initiated an interdict and defamation suit against Breytenbach and Prins, seeking a public apology, retraction, and damages.

“Gay World Foundation (NPC) and Gay World Events (Pty) Ltd maintains that the disputed statements made by Breytenbach and Prins were false and defamatory, and it’s evident that the court did not find otherwise,” says John O’Neil, of Gay World Foundation (NPC) and Gay World Events (Pty) Ltd.

“We are currently reviewing the judgment with our legal team to deliberate on any potential further action, including a separate action for damages,” he said.