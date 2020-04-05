‘Mrs America’ looks into America’s equal rights movement

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Cate Blanchett is appearing in her first US TV series playing Phyllis Schlafly in the upcoming nine-part series Mrs America.

Blanchett will portray the famous anti-feminist conservative, while a cast of well known actors will portray a mix of fictional and real life characters who locked horns over equality for women.

Rose Byrne will play Gloria Steinem, the most recognisable leader of the women’s movement, who played a major part in the effort to pass the Equal Rights Act (ERA).

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story) plays “Alice,” a fictional character and Phyllis’ best friend who joins her to block the ERA.

While Margo Martindale (The Americans) plays Bella Abzug, a three-term US Congresswoman, trailblazer in the feminist movement and leader in the effort to pass the ERA.

Orange is the New Black favourite Uzo Aduba plays Shirley Chisholm, the first African American Congresswoman and, when she launched her unprecedented 1972 campaign, the first African American candidate to run for President from a major political party.

Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games) plays Jill Ruckelshaus, a pro-choice, socially progressive Republican who was appointed by President Ford to run a presidential commission to advance women’s rights and push for ratification of the ERA. She fought to keep the Republican Party from being taken over by the Religious Right.

Tracey Ullman plays Betty Friedan, the author of The Feminine Mystique and founder of the National Women’s Political Caucus. She was an active proponent of the ERA.

The series also stars John Slattery, Ari Graynor, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Melanie Lynskey and Kayli Carter.

Take a look at the trailer for the series, and tune in to Fox Showcase on Tuesday 21st April at 6:30pm to watch the first episode.





After graduating from the National Institute of Dramatic Arts, Cate Blanchett quickly got wide acclaim for a series of stage roles.

She made her screen debut in an episode of the ABC television series Police Rescue in 1993. The following year she had a lead role in the series Heartland appearing alongside Ernie Dingo, and also made a guest appearance in the series G.P.

She followed that up with the mini-series Bordertown, before making her feature film debut in Bruce Beresford’s Paradise Road. Following this she found international success and began appearing films made in America, Britain and Australia – becoming one of the most sought after actors of her generation.

While she’s often returned to perform on the stage, television is a medium Blanchett has not made many appearances on. In 2014 she joined the cast of the ABC’s Rake for a three episode story arc.

This year Blanchett has garnered high praise for appearance in the ABC series Stateless, and next up on her dance-card is Mrs America.

The actor was in Canada filming director Guillermo del Toro’s next movie, the psychological thriller Nightmare Alley. The film has halted production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.