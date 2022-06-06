MUNA remake a classic tune from Britney Spears for new film ‘Fire Island’

Fire Island is a new romantic comedy starring Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang alongside Joel Kim Booster, Conrad Ricamora and Margaret Cho.

The film, which has been released on US streaming service Hulu, is a queer retelling of Jane Austin’s Pride and Prejudice, set on Fire Island – the gay holiday spot off the south shore of Long Island. It’s been getting rave reviews since it’s release just a few days ago.

For the soundtrack to the film MUNA have covered Britney Spears’ tune Sometimes, putting their own stamp on the classic song.

The song is one of the earliest in Britney Spears’ career. It was her second single following her breakout success with Hit Me Baby Once More Time.

The song was written by Swedish songwriter Jörgen Elofsson who has also written hits for Kelly Clarkson, Westlife, Will Young, Celine Dion, Agnetha Fältskog, Steps, and many others.

Australian audiences will be able to Fire Island via Disney+ from June 17th.

