Murder charge over Scott Johnson’s death

Sydney man Scott White, 49, has been charged with the cold-case murder of Scott Johnson.

It has been reported that Police will allege that White met Johnson at a Manly pub in December 1988 and the two traveled to nearby area which was known to be an area where gay men met.

Scott Johnson is believed to have removed his clothes at which time White is alleged to have panicked and punched him causing Johnson to lose his balance and fall to his death.

His body was found at the base of the cliffs at Blue Fish Point by a fisherman and his death was initially ruled a suicide. His family fought for decades to have the case re-opened and and a third inquest into his death found it was likely he had died as a result of homophobic violence.

Today police were adamant that the case was still classified as a gay-hate crime. Police described White as being “not surprised” when they arrived to arrest him yesterday.

The case was mentioned briefly in Parramatta Local Court, White chose not to appear by video link and no application for bail was made. The case will return to court in mid-July.

