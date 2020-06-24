Musical theatre star Michael Falzon loses cancer battle aged 48

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Musical theatre star Michael Falzon has passed away aged 48. The star of the shows including We Will Rock You and Hedwig and the Angry Inch was diagnosed with a rare cancer last year.

Falzon was best known for his starring role in the inaugural Australian production of the Queen musical We Will Rock You. During his career he appeared in many musicals including Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Rock of Ages.

Since 2014, Falzon had been appearing alongside Luke Kennedy, Ben Mingay, Matt Lee and Rob Mills in touring production Swing on This.

The news was announced on Twitter this week by Falzon’s publicist Ian Phipps.

“Vale Michael Falzon. You fought valiantly until the last, my friend,” Phipps wrote.

“Your beaming smile, huge talent and incredible positivity will be missed by so many friends, family and fans. We are better for having known you.”

He is survived by his wife, violinist Jane Cho. In interviews last year Falzon said one of the positive notes of his illness was it had made other men of his age, in his social circle, be more aware of their mortality and the need to have regular health check-ups.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.