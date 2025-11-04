Search
Musician Roisin Murphy goes on anti-trans rant

Culture

Roisin Murphy has been labeled anti-transgender after she spouted a string of negative comments about transgender health care on social media.

The avant-garde pop star and former leader singer of 90s band Moloko, drew controversy when she shared her view about young people experiencing gender dysphoria being treated with puberty blockers back in 2023. After that she declared she’d not make any future comments on the issue.

That lasted until last week when she started making a series of comments on her social media accounts which has brought a new wave of condemnation.

Singer Roisin Murphy.

The singer’s latest attack on people are transgender began when she shared a report out of the USA that suggests less people are identifying as transgender or non-binary than three years ago.

When a follower asked the singer if she’d ever considered that the decline in the number of people identifying as transgender and non-binary, if the report was even accurate, may really be due to an increase in non-welcoming statements like those made by Murphy.

“Every little bit helps!” Roisin Murphy replied to the comment.

Notably the author of the report that Murphy cited has also said in media interviews that the result of less people identifying as trans or non-binary is most likely due to the increase in negative comments in society.

Following her outburst Murphy was dropped from the line up of a music festival in Istanbul with organisers saying she was no longer welcome.

The singer then took her protest against transgender people to the streets joining a protest march in London that calls for a persons sex and gender assigned at birth to be made unchangeable for the remainder of their life.

Latest

Community

Mardi Gras tickets for major events on sale today

0
The annual festival will run from 13th February through to 1st March 2026.
News

Tasmania set to pass scheme for restitution on historical homosexual convictions

0
Could the legislation be a blueprint for other states?
Culture

Romy shares new single ‘Love Who You Love’

0
The track is the final sign off from Romy's acclaimed 'Mid-Air' album.
Culture

Review | ‘The History of Sound’ shares a story of forbidden love

0
Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor star in this work featuring at the British Film Festival.

Newsletter

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

