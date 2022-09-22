Mysterious new duo Plastic Soul Boys release double a-side of covers

A mysterious new music duo has arrived, Plastic Soul Boys have shared a double a-side single featuring covers of two classic tunes given a queer twist, but little is known about the team behind the music.

Based in Hollywood, the duo says their motto is “We Sing. We Play. We’re Gay.”

They’ve revealed that one of their members is from New York, has worked with Madonna, and sang lead vocals in a #1 single in the UK, while the other member is from London and wrote a song that went to the top of the charts in Japan.

Their first offering is a take on Any Other Way a song written by William Bell. They duo have subtly changed the lyrics to give the song a queer twist.

While Bell was the first to record the song, singer Chuck Jackson had greater success with the tune when he recorded it in 1963. Bell also wrote the song I Forgot to Be Your Lover, which was later covered by rocker Billy Idol.

The flipside offering is a cover of Dark End of the Street. A 1967 soul song, written by songwriters Dan Penn and Chips Moman and first recorded by James Carr.

Over the years many top artists have recorded versions of this tune including Percy Sledge, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Elvis Costello, Jimmy Barnes, Cat Power, The Hidden Cameras, The Afghan Whigs, Deacon Blue, Eels, Frank Black, and Dave Gahan.

