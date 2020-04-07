NAPWA address community concerns about antiretroviral drug supply

The National Association of People with HIV/AIDS (NAPWA) have issued a statement addressing growing community concern about accessibility to antiretroviral medication used to treat HIV.

The health advocacy organisation says there is no need for alarm and it is important not to spark consumer panic and create unnecessary anxiety.

In their statement the group makes the following important points.

The pharmaceutical companies that supply antiretrovirals (ARVs) in Australia have given assurances that there is no shortage. There are enough HIV treatments in the country right now to meet the needs of people with HIV for many months. Stock-outs or delays in re-stocking ARVs at a local pharmacy does not mean that national supply is limited. In the unlikely event of an impending shortage of a particular ARV, the TGA would add it to this publicly available list and then take action to ensure ongoing access for people living with HIV taking that medication. NB: There are no ARVs currently on this TGA list. It is important to keep taking HIV treatments as prescribed. People with HIV should not skip doses or share medication with friends who are worried about their own supply. Prescriptions for ARVs are currently limited to two months’ supply at a time and this is standard for everyone. To minimise trips to the pharmacy, arrangements are in place so people living with HIV can have their medications posted to them. For more information about this issue please talk with your pharmacist.

The organisation also has a helpful set of FAQ’s on how COVID-19 relates to people living with HIV and the wider LGBTIQ+ communities.

