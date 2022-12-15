Narelda Jacobs to depart Perth’s nightly news reports

Narelda Jacob’s is moving on from presenting Channel Ten’s nightly 5pm news reports in Perth.

When Jacobs took on the role back in 2008, she became the first Indigenous and publicly lesbian regular host of a news broadcast in Western Australia.

She previously stood down from the role in 2020 when she relocated to Sydney to join the team at morning program Studio 10.

Monica Kos took over as the Perth news reader, but after just 8 months with Kis in the role the network announced it was relocating production of the nightly news to Sydney and Jacobs returned to the position. Channel 10 are yet to announce who will take over as the Perth newsreader.

Jacobs will be continuing on with Studio 10, the show is being scaled back in 2023 and will have a much later starting time of 10am, rather than its current 8:30am slot. Studio 10 colleague Sarah Harris was recently announced as the new host of The Project following the departure of Carrie Bickmore and Lisa Wilkinson.

The news reader will also take on a new role hosting a new one-hour news report 10 News First: Midday.

Earlier this month Narelda when her new midday role was announced Jacob’s posted a message to Perth viewers on her Instagram page saying “Perth, it’s been an honour to be with you at 5pm.. now let’s make it a bit earlier.”

