Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Narelda Jacobs weds partner Karina Natt

News

Channel Ten newsreader, and former Perth resident, Narela Jacobs has wed her partner Karina Natt over the weekend.

Their nuptials on Saturday came just 18 months after the couple went on their first date. Jacobs shared images of the ceremony to her Instagram page.

- Advertisement -

The ceremony was watched on by celebrity friends including former MasterChef judge Mellissa Leong, Kylie Kwong and comedian Luke McGregor.

Jacobs led Perth’s news coverage for many years before relocating to Sydney to take on the national lunchtimes bulletins and appear on Studio 10.

She has been a role model for Indigenous LGBTIQA+ people and has often spoken about how sharing her sexuality with her religious family was a difficult process. Jacob’s father was a minister of religion.

Karina Natt works in the political realm, she is Chief of Staff for Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

The couple wore stunning white gowns for the marriage ceremony but later changing in matching silver disco outfits for a party celebration. Spotted in photos from the party were drag stars Hannah Conda, Kween Kong,

Latest

News

Calls for Premier to speak out against attacks on LGBTIQA+ community in Albany

0
Just.Equal say it's time for Premier Roger Cook to speak up.
News

Robert Tripolino to join ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ for Perth season

0
Tickets for the musical Jesus Christ Superstar go on...
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Chris Conde, Hard Ton, Soshee, Will Young, A Flock of Seagulls, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Softcult, and A Flock of Seagulls.
History

On This Gay Day | Maureen Colquhoun was born in Eastbourne

0
She was the first LGBTIQA+ British MP to be elected.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Calls for Premier to speak out against attacks on LGBTIQA+ community in Albany

0
Just.Equal say it's time for Premier Roger Cook to speak up.
News

Robert Tripolino to join ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ for Perth season

0
Tickets for the musical Jesus Christ Superstar go on...
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Chris Conde, Hard Ton, Soshee, Will Young, A Flock of Seagulls, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Softcult, and A Flock of Seagulls.
History

On This Gay Day | Maureen Colquhoun was born in Eastbourne

0
She was the first LGBTIQA+ British MP to be elected.
News

Will the promise to remove the Gender Reassignment Board be fulfilled?

0
Despite Labor MPs claiming the removal of the body as one of their achievements, they have not actually passed the legislation yet.

Calls for Premier to speak out against attacks on LGBTIQA+ community in Albany

Graeme Watson -
Just.Equal say it's time for Premier Roger Cook to speak up.
Read more

Robert Tripolino to join ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ for Perth season

Graeme Watson -
Tickets for the musical Jesus Christ Superstar go on sale this week. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's acclaimed musical will take up residence...
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Graeme Watson -
New music from Chris Conde, Hard Ton, Soshee, Will Young, A Flock of Seagulls, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Softcult, and A Flock of Seagulls.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture