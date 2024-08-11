Narelda Jacobs weds partner Karina Natt

Channel Ten newsreader, and former Perth resident, Narela Jacobs has wed her partner Karina Natt over the weekend.

Their nuptials on Saturday came just 18 months after the couple went on their first date. Jacobs shared images of the ceremony to her Instagram page.

The ceremony was watched on by celebrity friends including former MasterChef judge Mellissa Leong, Kylie Kwong and comedian Luke McGregor.

Jacobs led Perth’s news coverage for many years before relocating to Sydney to take on the national lunchtimes bulletins and appear on Studio 10.

She has been a role model for Indigenous LGBTIQA+ people and has often spoken about how sharing her sexuality with her religious family was a difficult process. Jacob’s father was a minister of religion.

Karina Natt works in the political realm, she is Chief of Staff for Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

The couple wore stunning white gowns for the marriage ceremony but later changing in matching silver disco outfits for a party celebration. Spotted in photos from the party were drag stars Hannah Conda, Kween Kong,