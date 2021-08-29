Natalie Imbruglia shares another tune from her upcoming album

Natalie Imbruglia has shared a new video for another tune from her forthcoming album Firebird.

The singer shared the video for On My Way, the most recent single to be lifted from her forthcoming new album due for release on September 24 via BMG.

Interspersing scenes of Natalie exploring London’s Portobello and dancing at the beach, the visual was directed by Natalie herself alongside David Lopez Edwards and is a perfect companion to the equally carefree track.

On My Way was written with frequent collaborator Eg White with whom Natalie Imbruglia wrote her 2005 hit Shiver, and follows on from first single Build It Better.

New album Firebird was written in an array of international locations alongside Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes, Romeo Stodart of The Magic Numbers, KT Tunstall, Eg White (Adele, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith), Luke Fitton (Little Mix, Girls Aloud), Fiona Bevan (One Direction, Ed Sheeran), Rachel Furner (Little Mix, Jason Derulo, Craig David) and more.

The new record touches on themes of independence, vulnerability, the juxtaposition of strength and fragility, revealing Natalie’s newfound sense of confidence. In contrast, the album was almost entirely recorded in lockdown, produced remotely by Natalie and My Riot with additional production from Albert Hammond Jr, Gus Oberg (The Strokes, Albert Hammond Jnr) and Romeo Stodart (Magic Numbers).

Take a look at the new video.

