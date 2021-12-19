Needle on the Record: Phil La Rosa, Let’s Eat Grandma & Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Phil La Rosa delivers emotional and uplifting new tune

Contemplative, gentle and enduring, Black Sky is Philip La Rosa’s latest single. Dedicated to his parents, it is an essential entry to his growing catalogue and his art-as-catharsis practice.

The new single is clearly a song about loss and grief, and while it is sorrowful, it has a positive outlook. As the tune progresses, especially as the drums kick in, the tune tilts to a more optimistic outlook than the opening stanza suggests, with each additional layer of vocals and instruments it swells with celebration of life and moving forward.

Local artist Phil La Rosa is someone who takes time with his work, releasing no more than a few tracks each year, his focus is clearly on quality over quantality. Take a listen to his new tune.

Fresh Tracks

Boris – Last Christmas George Michael’s Christmas classic recreated as a throbbing dark drone track, but that gorgeous melody shines through Shreddies – Stuck in Wutai with The Memphis Blues Again murky techno and swirling space sounds for a tripped out dance floor Megadead – Country Music this hop hop producer from Melbourne has created an uplifting cut ‘n paste tune that puts extra bounce in your step Cate Le Bon – Moderation upbeat song from upcoming sixth album Urge Overkill – Freedom grunge rockers return with an unexpected country-rock Wham! cover – it’s really bad Marina – Happy Loner there’s something almost religious about this tune, is cathedral pop a genre?

Beverley Glenn-Copeland’s music travels to new realms with remix album

Canadian singer-songwriter Beverley Glenn-Copeland has been making intriguing folk music since the 1970s, and also made a lot of music for children’s television.

In 1986 he brought out a self released album on cassette. Keyboard Fantasies used synthesizers and remained largely unnoticed until becoming highly sought-after by music collectors and was proclaimed a ground breaking piece of electronic music for it’s time. Now it’s been given a remix and refresh with an interesting collection of artists signing on to the project.

Bon Inver and Flock of Dimes, Julia Holter, Arca, Ana Roxanne, Kelsey Lu, Blood Orange, Joseph Shabason & Thomas Gill and Jeremy Dutcher all add their touches to Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined.

Let’s Eat Grandma share title track for upcoming album

Let’s Eat Grandma, the duo composed of songwriters, multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, have shared the title track for their new album which will be out in 2022.

After a break of three years the dup returned a few months ago with the mesmerising tune Hall of Mirrors, and now they’ve offered up the album’s title track Two Ribbons. It’s a gentle folk song that will lull you into a relaxed and contemplative state of mind.

