Let’s Eat Grandma share brand new tune ‘Hall of Mirrors’

Let’s Eat Grandma, the duo composed of songwriters, multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, have shared their first single in three years.

Hall Of Mirrors, out now via Transgressive, is an ethereal, glistening pop song about a beautiful, intense moment remembered, and a welcome return for the acclaimed Norwich pair. The track comes with a hazy, dreamlike video directed by El Hardwick.

Rosa Walton said she wanted the video to match the excitement she felt about new love.

“I wanted to use the setting of a fairground at night to describe the dizziness, intensity and excitement of being with a woman I had strong feelings for, and the hall of mirrors as a metaphor for discovering and exploring parts of myself that I was bringing to life. In some ways it’s reflective and almost secretive, journeying through confusing and difficult emotions, but I also wanted Hall of Mirrors to be a euphoric song that conveys clarity, confidence, and ultimately joy.”

Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth were just 17 when Let’s Eat Grandma released their 2016 debut, I, Gemini – childhood friends who grew up together writing songs that, over time, evolved into something quite magical. Call it experimental sludge pop, bubblegum-psych rock, it was a marriage of magnificence and makeshift, with synths, saxophones, clapping games, recorders, and secured them sold out shows, critical acclaim, a spellbinding turn on Jools Holland; their audience drawn to the strange beauty of their music, to something compelling and otherworldly.

Two years on, and I’m All Ears was an even greater revelation: the most startling, infectious, innovative and thrilling record of 2018, earning a slew of 5 star reviews and winning the award for Album Of The Year at the Q Awards and Best Sophomore Release at the AIM Awards.

Alive with furious pop, unapologetic grandeur, intimate ballads; with loops, Logic, outrageous 80s drum solos, as well as production from David Wrench and SOPHIE with Faris Badwan; I’m All Ears was an album that cemented Let’s Eat Grandma as one of the most creative and exciting bands in the world today. Wrench (FKA Twigs, The xx, Caribou, Glass Animals, Frank Ocean) also boasts production credits on new track Hall of Mirrors.

Take a look at the clip.

OIP Staff

