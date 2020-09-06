Neneh Cherry releases two remixes to support Black Trans Project

Neneh Cherry has released two remixes of tunes from her recent album, and is donating the profits to the Black Trans Project.

The Black Trans Project is a peer lead grassroots project whose objectives are to support and improve the wellbeing of the Black Trans(gender) Community.

Kong has been remixed by Forrest Swords, while Slow Release is given a makeover by upcoming artist whattodo.

Forrest Swords is the stage name of British producer Mathew Barnes who has released several acclaimed albums and EPs of music, as well as a stellar compilation mix for DJ-Kicks. He’s previously remixed tracks for Bjork, Anohni, Wild Beasts and Gold Panda.

Both tracks originally appeared on Cherry’s 2018 album Broken Politics. The new mixes can be downloaded from Neneh Cherry’s Bandcamp page. You can choose how much to pay for the two tunes, but it’s suggested $11.00 is a good trade.

Neneh Cherry pops on Dua Lipa’s new remix album

The singer also makes an appearance on Dua Lipa’s new remix album Club Future Nostalgia. Amongst the remixes of Lipa’s latest tunes there are songs from Gwen Stefani and Jamiroquai, and snippets of Art of Noise and Stevie Nicks thrown into the mix.

DJ Mark Ronson pops up and requests to hear Neneh Cherry’s Buffalo Stance and a quick chorus of Cherry’s famous tune appears, introducing her to a new legion of fans who might not be familiar with her work.

The track has a long history, it first appeared in 1986 as a b-side remix on the Stock, Aitken and Waterman produced single Looking Good Diving by Morgan-McVey, a duop make up of Jamie Morgan and Cherry’s future husband Cameron McVey.

Two years later the song appeared as a single from Cherry’s debut album Raw Like Sushi. This version which was reworked by Bomb the Bass producer Tim Simenon became a massive hit. Over the years the song has been remixed many times and covered by other artists including Portuguese band Buraka Som Sistema.

Nowadays the song is probably most recognised as the theme to Jamie Oliver’s 15 Minutes Meals, it’s also been used in the queer TV series Pose.

When Neneh Cherry performed in Perth a few years ago at the Perth Festival with backing band RocketNumberNine she delivered a very different version of the tune which had a completely new instrumental bed free of all it’s iconic samples. This version was captured at the Pitchfork Music Festival.

OIP Staff

