New appointments in Perth dance companies

Greg Horsman joins West Australian Ballet as Rehearsal Director

West Australian Ballet has appointed internationally renowned artist Greg Horsman as Rehearsal Director, bringing more than four decades of performance, coaching and artistic leadership experience to the Company.

With a distinguished career spanning Australia, Europe, Asia and North America, Horsman has worked at the highest levels of the artform as a Principal Artist, Ballet Master, Assistant Artistic Director and Acting Artistic Director, shaping dancers and repertoire across major ballet companies.



Greg Horsman.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Greg has joined the team at such a pivotal time for our organisation,” says West Australian Ballet’s Artistic Director, Leanne Stojmenov.

“His depth of experience is an incredible asset, and alongside the strength and expertise of our Artistic team, it gives me immense confidence in the future of our artists. I know they will be supported, coached, and guided with care and ambition, enabling them to grow, thrive, and reach their fullest potential.”

Horsman began his professional career with The Australian Ballet, rising to the rank of Principal Artist before performing as a guest artist with leading international companies – including Mariinsky Ballet in St. Petersburg and Tokyo Ballet, and performing twice at the World Ballet Festival — and working with many of the world’s most influential choreographers.

He later transitioned into coaching and leadership roles, including senior positions at English National Ballet, Scottish Ballet, Royal New Zealand Ballet and Queensland Ballet.



Alongside his performance and coaching work, Horsman has also created original works for companies in Australia, New Zealand and Canada, including acclaimed productions of The Sleeping Beauty and West Australian Ballet’s own Coppélia.



“I am so excited to be a part of the amazing Artistic team at West Australian Ballet and to be able to help shape the future of this fabulous company,” Horsman said.

Stojmenov had been the company’s rehearsal Director prior to be elevated to the role of Artistic Director.

Derry Simpson and Andrew Stephens join the board of Co3.

New board members at Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia

There’s also been some new appointments at Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia. Andrew Stephens and Derry Simpson have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of their board.

Simpson is the CEO of Youth Focus and a champion for youth mental health, dedicated to improving wellbeing outcomes for young people across Western Australia. Prior to joining Youth Focus, she held senior executive roles including at Telethon Kids Institute and as Managing Director of award-winning advertising agency 303.

Passionate about fostering and celebrating creativity in Western Australia, Derry Simpson has held numerous arts leadership roles, including Director and Chair of Awesome Arts (2015–2021), Director on the Board of FORM (2008–2016) and Patron of the Perth Advertising and Design Club. She also currently serves on the board of Western Australian Council of Social Service, mentors many young women in WA and was a 2018 Telstra WA Business Woman of the Year Finalist.

“Co3 represents the strength and ambition of contemporary dance in WA. I am excited to support an organisation that champions creativity, collaboration and opportunity for artists and audiences alike.” Simpson said.

Andrew Stephens is a senior property and operations leader with over two decades of experience working with major Australian organisations including Bunnings, Subway, Automotive Holdings Group and Colliers.

His expertise spans strategic asset acquisition and management, multi-site operational leadership and the delivery of large-scale commercial development projects.

Stephens said he was honoured to be joining the dance company.

“I am honoured to join the Board of Co3. The company plays a vital role in the cultural life of Western Australia, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and impact.” he said.

“On behalf of the Board, I am so excited to welcome Derry and Andrew to Co3,” said Margrete Helgeby Chaney, Chair of Co3.



“They are bold, thoughtful leaders who bring exceptional capability and a genuine passion for the role Co3 plays in the community. Their arrival strengthens our ambition and signals our drive to confidently expand what is possible for Co3. We are thrilled to welcome them on our journey to inspire and enrich lives through contemporary dance.”