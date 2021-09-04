New cast members for ‘Queer As Folk’ reboot announced

Casting announcements about the new take on Queer as Folk are coming thick and fast with five new names joining the call sheet this week.

Candace Grace will portray a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood. The actor is also appearing in Acts of Crime, an upcoming series from the creator of Mr. Robot.

Johnny Sibilly stars as a successful lawyer who is not as put together as he seems. Sibhilly previously appeared in the first season of Pose where he played Costas, Pray Tell’s boyfriend who dies of AIDS, and you might have also recently spotted him as Wilson, the water mainteinence worker in Hacks.

Fin Argus will play a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies his lack of real-world experience. Angus previously appeared in the feature film Clouds and the TV series Agents of Shield.

Devin Way will bring to life a charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe who finds a reason to stay in New Orleans after tragedy rocks his community. Way has previously appeared in Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.

Ryan O’Connell, star of the hit Netflix series Speical will also be in the show. O’Connell will portray a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence.” On his Instagram, O’Connell joked, “I’m playing the gay one.”

They’ll all join Jesse James Keitel, who was previously announced as a cast member. The actor, who is non-binary, will play a young woman who is transgender. Her character is described as a party girl who is struggling to grow up.

Not much is known about the new series, except its been written by Stephen Dunn and will be set in New Orleans. Russell T Davies, who created the original show will serve as Executive Producer. The new version will follow a diverse group of friends who lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Queer as Folk debuted in the United Kingdom in 1999, it starred Aidan Gillen, Charlie Hunnam and Craig Kelly and was set in Manchester. A US version ran for 5 series from 2000 and was set in the city of Pittsburgh.

Both the original British series and the US remake were hailed for their honest depictions of gay sex, community and relationships. The series has also been seen as lacking in diversity, with few women and people of colour being featured.

There is no date yet for when the new version of the show will hit our screens.

