New Covid restrictions in WA will require vaccination proof for nightclubs

New Covid-19 restrictions will see people providing proof they are double-vaccinated, or have a valid exemption, in order to enter nightclubs and large scale events.

The new measures for Western Australia were announced by Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson earlier today.

Mask wearing will remain mandatory in all indoor public venues, on public transport and for major outdoor events and outdoor music festivals until 6pm, Friday January 7, subject to review and the latest health advice.

Anyone who has been in Perth and Peel since December 16 and enters another regional area is required to wear a mask as per requirements in Perth-Peel.

While most restrictions will ease off from Tuesday morning, a new requirement to show proof of vaccination will apply for some venues.

Showing proof of vaccination will be needed to enter nightclubs;, music festivals and major events (above 500 people), pubs, taverns, hotels (hospitality) and Special Facility Licenses with a capacity of more than 500 people or these specific licensed venues that trade after midnight, events with an Occasional Liquor Licence and the gaming floor at Crown Casino.

“This is a sensible way forward that allows nightclubs to open and events to take place but with proof of vaccination.” Sanderson said.

“We still want people to come forward and get tested if they have been to exposure sites and we all need to ensure we abide by COVID safe practices.

“Please continue to wear your mask, follow health directions, get vaccinated and get your third dose if you are due and keep checking in using the SafeWA app.

“Contract tracers are working around the clock and continue to identify new exposure sites, so please keep checking the HealthyWA website.”

