New LGBTIQA+ mental health service launched in Adelaide

Thorne Harbour Health, one of Australia’s largest LGBTIQA+ community-controlled health organisations have announced the launch of an LGBTIQA+ mental health service in Adelaide.

Addressing the unique mental health challenges faced by LGBTIQA+ people, this specialist service is a first for South Australia and joins the ACT as the

only government funded services nationwide to do so, according to a media release from the organisation.

“Mental health issues within our LGBTIQA+ communities are a serious concern — with higher rates of anxiety, depression and suicide than the general population,” said Thorne Harbour Health CEO Simon Ruth.

“Our communities want to access services that are delivered by LGBTIQA+ community-controlled organisations – where they can feel safe and understood from the moment they walk through the door.”

The new mental health service expands on Thorne Harbour Health’s current LGBTIQA+ alcohol and other drug service which has been running since 2021. Both services are supported by funding from Adelaide Primary Health Network (PHN) through the Australian Government’s PHN program.

Venetia Brissenden is the Manager of Therapeutic Services at Thorne Harbour Health in South Australia.

Brissenden said,

“We’re committed to providing a safe space where all LGBTIQA+ individuals, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation, can receive the care that

they need.

“We have an exceptional team of LGBTIQA+ staff who are understanding of the issues facing our communities and how to support their mental health in an inclusive and affirming way,” she said.

The service’s official launch is being held at local LGBTIQA+ venue, My Lover Cindi, on Monday 31 July from 6:30PM.

For more information on Thorne Harbour Health’s services and programs in South Australia, head to: thorneharbour.org/southaustralia

Source: Media Release

