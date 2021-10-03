New music event Suburban Vibes comes to Subiaco

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Suburban Vibes is a music event taking place in Subiaco and it all gets underway on Friday.

Catch home grown talent in iconic locations including laneways, galleries, bars, and unexpected places from Friday 8th to Saturday 16th October, 2021.

For eight days in October, Suburban Vibes will be hosting 25 artists in nine spaces in Subiaco, bringing their signature chilled and intimate style that has seen them sell out shows in Fremantle and across WA.

Fifteen year-old talent Mitchell Santiago will launch the series with a free performance at the Subiaco Skate Park on Friday 8th October. The multi-instrumental star’s EP ‘Falling’ has had over 500,000 streams on Spotify as well as Triple J airplay.

Joan and the Giants, (pictured above) are on the line-up. They can be found blurring the lines between indie folk/rock and electro pop as they seamlessly blend intricate acoustic guitar melodies with modern synth and ambient sounds to create their own unique brand of genre traversing alternative pop.

Some of the ‘must-see’ local talent includes indie folk singer out of Margaret River, Duncan Saige (above), poetic singer/songwriter Helen Shanahan who returned to Perth last year from the UK, and the much-hyped Teischa with her smoky R&B-infused pop.

There’ll also be foot-stomping grooves from Ben Catley, emotional folk bangers from “electrician slash muso” Jordy Maxwell, and Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks launch their new EP Shadows and the Sounds of the Night at the Regal Theatre with special guest Nika Mo.

Suburban Vibes was started in 2016 and has been changing the way people experience live music ever since it was founded by husband-and-wife duo Jono and Regan Grant.

“Our first show came about when Nathan Hawes put a call out on his social media channels for someone to host an intimate backyard gig for 70 of his fans. We put our hands up and the next day opened our suburban backyard and home. We were blown away and wanted to do it all over again,” says founder Regan Grant.

With Suburban Vibes shows selling out in record time, Regan and her team have now expanded from backyards into larger spaces, but their backyard-hangs ethos remains.

Subiaco is renowned for its eclectic architecture and multicultural dining scene, making it the ideal destination to host this exclusive music series. By day, it’s one of Perth’s most vibrant districts with a friendly, cosmopolitan atmosphere. By night, Subiaco becomes a hub of activity with locals and visitors flocking to its restaurants, pubs and clubs and theatres.

Suburban Vibes in Subiaco runs from Friday 8th – Saturday 16th October and is an initiative of See Subiaco. For more information and to buy tickets, head to www.seesubiaco.com.au

Source: Media Release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.