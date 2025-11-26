New research shows trans kids on hormone treatment have less suicide ideation

A new report has shown that transgender youth who are on hormone treatment have a reduced level of suicide ideation.

The research lead by Luke R. Allen builds upon earlier work he completed, but this time examined a much larger cohort.

“Changes in Suicidality Among Transgender Adolescents Following Hormone Therapy: An Extended Study,” was published in The Journal of Pediatrics.

An earlier 2019 study looked at 47 participants, but the latest work expanded the research to a cohort of 432 patients, offering one of the largest clinical analyses to date examining changes in suicidality among transgender adolescents after initiating hormone therapy.

The researchers noted that most patients did not report suicidality to begin with, with many of the subjects doing well in school, relationships, and everyday life. Among those who did report previous suicidality at the beginning of the study, the rate of endorsement dropped by nearly two-thirds (65.2%) at follow-up. Patients endorsing recent suicide attempts dropped by 84.6%.

Allen has said that this extended study contributes to a growing body of evidence that gender-affirming hormone therapy can play an important role in improving mental health and well-being among transgender youth.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au