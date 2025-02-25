New restaurant Crouching Monkeys opens in one of Perth’s most iconic pubs

There’s a new Asian-fusion restaurant in town.

One of Northbridge’s favourite pubs, The Brass Monkey, welcomes contemporary Asian fusion restaurant, Crouching Monkey into the storied venue.

Perched atop the iconic hotel now sits the freshest face in Perth’s food scene. Long time locals and first-time visitors alike can expect playfully fast and fresh Thai classics ‘done fun’, an extensive range of tap and bottled beers and a selection of delightfully unconventional cocktails.

Steeped in history and fond memories, the 129-year-old building continues to innovate and evolve with its hospitality offering yet continue its tradition as a welcoming place to meet for drinks over a game, friends to celebrate cocktail hour with their favourite drop and a place to kick off a great night out in Perth’s entertainment precinct.

The new-look venue seats a cosy 100 within its modern and uniquely charming space. It is the perfect location for food lovers and social seekers looking for anything from bold street food inspired bites to elegant, refined plates.

Diners can expect to feast on delectable delights such as green curry spring rolls, crispy fried chicken ribs, seared beef tataki, mushroom larb, massaman beef curry and smacked cucumber salad, just to name a few.

ALH WA Executive Chef Wendy Miedzinski says the menu features a tastebud-tingling selection of everyone’s favourite shared meals using fresh ingredients from local suppliers.

“The food scene in WA is an exciting and dynamic culinary adventure and that’s an opportunity we wanted to seize” she said.

“The focus on simplicity, food ‘done fun’, really lets the quality of local produce shine through – a vibrant celebration of nature’s flavours. There’s something special about enjoying food that has travelled only a few miles to your plate—it’s a reminder of the simplicity and goodness of food at its finest.”

It’s these high quality, locally sourced ingredients that have allowed Crouching Monkey to produce dishes that are not only fresh and adventurous but also offer diners what they describe as “the most flavour-packed and vibrant Asian cuisine in Perth”.

Check out Crouching Tiger inside the Brass Monkey Hotel on the corner of James Street and William Street in Northbridge.