New Romy single ‘Enjoy Your Life’ samples Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Following the crossover success of her recent single Strong – a collaboration with Fred again.. that has become her biggest solo song to date – Romy returns with new single Enjoy Your Life.

The new track features the voice of Beverly Glenn-Copeland and is produced by Fred again.. , Stuart Price and Jamie xx.

The inspiration for the track came from a special evening when pop icon Robyn took Romy to see American-Canadian singer and songwriter Beverly Glenn-Copeland perform in Stockholm.

Although the whole performance blew her away, one line of one track in particular stopped Romy in her tracks: “My mother says to me ‘enjoy your life’ ” from Glenn-Copeland’s LaVita. It’s a line that was particularly poignant for singer, songwriter and DJ Romy, whose own mother passed away when she was just eleven.

Providing both personal motivation and musical inspiration, the lyric kickstarted the creation of Enjoy Your Life alongside the stellar production team, before Copeland ultimately gave his blessing to sample LaVita. A deeply personal song with truly universal appeal, it’s a reminder that life is short and the latest example of what Romy calls “emotional music to dance to .”

Canadian singer-songwriter Beverley Glenn-Copeland has been making intriguing folk music since the 1970s, and also made a lot of music for children’s television.

In 1986 he brought out a self-released album on cassette. Keyboard Fantasies used synthesizers and remained largely unnoticed until becoming highly sought-after by music collectors and was proclaimed a groundbreaking piece of electronic music for its time.

LaVita first appeared on the 2004 album Primal Prayer which Glenn-Copeland originally released under the name Phynix

The single is accompanied by a video directed by Romy’s wife, the filmmaker and photographer Vic Lentaigne , which features intimate fly-on-the-wall moments with Romy alongside footage of Romy’s mother

Romy has co-written each of The xx’s three acclaimed albums, the band she was a member of alongside Jamie xx and Oliver Sim. PLys she wrote Dua Lipa’s Grammy-winning hit single Electricity, plus songs for King Princess and Halsey.

Take a look at the video.

