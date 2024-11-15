Search
New warnings issued as Mpox cases in WA increase

Local

The Department of Health has issued a targeted warning in response to reports of locally acquired mpox cases.

WA Health’s Acting Communicable Disease Control Director, Dr Paul Effler, said men who have had sex or intimate contact with other men in Northbridge sex-on-premises venues such as adult shops or saunas, over the past three to four weeks were at increased risk of contracting mpox.

Since August 2024, eight cases of mpox have been notified in WA, all confirmed or suspected as clade II – the milder strain circulating in the Eastern states.

Unlike the first few cases that had been acquired in the Eastern states, the most recent cases were locally acquired in Perth.

“Even though most people have mild symptoms, we are seeing an increase in local transmission among those with sexual or intimate contact, because mpox can be highly infectious,” Dr Effler said.

“If you have symptoms – even if they are mild – see your doctor or contact a sexual health service and request a test. Avoid sex while you have symptoms.”

Symptoms start within three to 21 days of exposure to the virus and may include a rash that can look like bumps, pimples or sores, which later develop into fluid-filled lesions, pustules or ulcers.

Some people also have fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, or enlarged lymph glands.

Mpox infections have been increasing across Australia over the past few months – particularly among men who have sex with men and through higher risk activities like casual or anonymous sex and frequent change of sexual partners.

Mpox is most commonly spread through sexual or intimate contact but can be spread through skin-to-skin contact, contact with contaminated items such as bedding and towels, and rarely, through breathing in droplets from coughs and sneezes.

Dr Effler said it was important to raise community awareness of mpox and encourage people at risk to get vaccinated.  

The mpox vaccine is free for those at higher risk including sexually active men who have sex with men (cis and trans) and their sexual partners, as well as sex workers and their sexual partners.

Two doses at least a month apart are required for optimal protection.

People can help prevent the spread of mpox by avoiding sex if they have any signs of sores or blisters, limiting sexual partners, and keeping contact details of new partners to help with contact tracing if needed. Condoms offer some protection but only protect the area of skin covered.

For more information and support go to Monkeypox (healthywa.wa.gov.au) or Mpox resources – communications toolkit (health.wa.gov.au)        

Contact the sexual health hotline on 9227 6178 (metro) or 1800 198 205 (country).

