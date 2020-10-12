Nico Tortorella captures our attention in ‘The Walking Dead – World Beyond’

Warning – Spoilers

If you’ve managed to stay with The Walking Dead through all ten season of the show, and haven’t got enough of zombie infested lands via sister show Fear the Walking Dead, then maybe new series The Walking Dead – World Beyond will quench your appetite.

The third off-shoot of the franchise has just started streaming on Netflix, bring to life another part of the Walking Dead universe. The new show will consist of just two series of 10 episodes, and will wrap in 2021.

It tells the story of four teenagers who have largely grown up in the post apocalyptic setting, they decide to leave their safe community and head out into the zombie infested world, two security officers from their community notice their missing and set off to catch up with the youngsters and protect them.

Featuring as the security specialist on the kids tail is actor Nico Tortorella. They have previously appeared on the series Younger and The Following, as well as slasher film Scream 4. In the second episode of the series it’s revealed that Tortorella’s character Nico Carlucci was thrown out home as a teenager when his father discovered they were gay.

Tortorella has previously shared that they are gender fluid, bisexual and in a polyamorous relationship. They married fitness entrepreneur and queer rights activist Bethany C. Meyers in 2018. At the ceremony they both wore gender non-conforming outfits.

The actor appears on the cover of this month’s edition of UK magazine Attitude. In the accompanying interview he talks about stigma around anal sex, saying they think both male-bodied and female-bodied people have hang ups about anal sex.

“I think that is a deep-rooted issue with the body in general, whether you’re male-bodied or female-bodied.

“But I think specifically for men to be put in this ‘sub-position’ is not masculine, when anyone who’s bottomed ever knows you need to man the f*** up to get the job done.

“So I don’t think there’s anything more masculine than bottoming, let’s be honest.” Tortorella said.

Speaking about his polyamorous relationship Tortorella said they were a lot of misconceptions about what being polyamorous was. They said that both them and their spouse dated other people, but they did not date other couples.

“I am kind of a serial monogamist in my polyamory … I love dating one person at a time. I’m married, yes, but I love dating one person at a time. I have a partner in LA that I’ve had for a long time, but I’m not his only partner; he’s not my only partner.

“I think both of those words, queer and polyamorous, are heavily weighted, and they mean different things to different people. And what they mean to us works for us. And sometimes it doesn’t.”

Check out the whole interview in Attitude magazine.

OIP Staff

