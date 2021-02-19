Nigel Etherington needs some help after the bushfires

Local community member Nigel Etherington spent years volunteering time as a photographer documenting the activities of the LGBTIQ+ community.

When someone shares an old photo of themselves surrounded by friends at Connections, The Court or Club West, there’s a good chance that Nigel was one who took the snap.

Recently Nigel suffered a blow when the caravans he lived in were destroyed in the Wooroloo bushfire, and his friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help him get back on his feet.

Just over a year ago Nigel’s father passed away, and he moved back to the family farm to help his elderly mother look after the sheep, chickens and alpacas. He set up two Caravans as his residence on the property, but tragically these were destroyed in the recent fire, along with his belongings.

If you’re able to spare a few dollars to help out Nigel head to the fundraiser, every little bit helps.

