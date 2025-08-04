Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Nigerian high school students arrested over murder of class mates they suspected were gay

News

Local media in Nigeria has reported that eleven high schools students were arrested over the murder of two classmates they suspected of engaging in same-sex behaviour.

Warning: This story contains details which may be upsetting to some readers, discretion is advised.

- Advertisement -

Two other classmates were seriously injured in the alleged attack that occurred in mid-July. The reports say the youths attack their classmates around 11.30pm on 14th July in Kano state.

The boys suspected of being homosexual were attacked with mental objects, Hamza Idris-Tofawa and Umar Yusuf-Dungurawa died at the scene, while two other students were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The State Commissioner for Education, Ali Haruna Makoda, has commented on the case saying, “It is an unfortunate and tragic incident. The Kano State Government is committed to conducting a thorough, fair and transparent investigation to uncover the truth and ensure justice for all involved.”

An official from the Ministry of Education has made a statement saying students should no take the law into their own hands.

“You should avoid taking the law into your hands and always report matters of concern to the school authorities for appropriate action,” they said.

Kano is one of 12 Nigerian states that enforce Sharia-based criminal laws, which include the death penalty for individuals found “guilty” of homosexuality.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)
QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGEDinfo@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au
Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

Latest

Culture

Sydney’s Queer Screen Film Fest returns for its 12th edition

0
An impressive selection of films from around the globe are in the program including 'Plainclothes' starring Russell Tovey.
Culture

Kesha is ready to bring her latest sounds to Australia

0
She'll be playing a show in Perth in February 2026.
News

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Sofia Kourtesis, Chris Housman, Suede, Haute & Freddy and Kate Pierson.
Culture

Madonna gives ‘Dress You Up’ a digital release to celebrate 40 years

0
The track was first released on 31st July 1985.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Sydney’s Queer Screen Film Fest returns for its 12th edition

0
An impressive selection of films from around the globe are in the program including 'Plainclothes' starring Russell Tovey.
Culture

Kesha is ready to bring her latest sounds to Australia

0
She'll be playing a show in Perth in February 2026.
News

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Sofia Kourtesis, Chris Housman, Suede, Haute & Freddy and Kate Pierson.
Culture

Madonna gives ‘Dress You Up’ a digital release to celebrate 40 years

0
The track was first released on 31st July 1985.
Culture

David Archuleta will release his memoir ‘Devout’ in early 2026

0
Pop singer David Archuleta is set to release his...

Sydney’s Queer Screen Film Fest returns for its 12th edition

OUTinPerth -
An impressive selection of films from around the globe are in the program including 'Plainclothes' starring Russell Tovey.
Read more

Kesha is ready to bring her latest sounds to Australia

OUTinPerth -
She'll be playing a show in Perth in February 2026.
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
New tracks from Sofia Kourtesis, Chris Housman, Suede, Haute & Freddy and Kate Pierson.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture