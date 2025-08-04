Nigerian high school students arrested over murder of class mates they suspected were gay

Local media in Nigeria has reported that eleven high schools students were arrested over the murder of two classmates they suspected of engaging in same-sex behaviour.

Warning: This story contains details which may be upsetting to some readers, discretion is advised.

Two other classmates were seriously injured in the alleged attack that occurred in mid-July. The reports say the youths attack their classmates around 11.30pm on 14th July in Kano state.

The boys suspected of being homosexual were attacked with mental objects, Hamza Idris-Tofawa and Umar Yusuf-Dungurawa died at the scene, while two other students were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The State Commissioner for Education, Ali Haruna Makoda, has commented on the case saying, “It is an unfortunate and tragic incident. The Kano State Government is committed to conducting a thorough, fair and transparent investigation to uncover the truth and ensure justice for all involved.”

An official from the Ministry of Education has made a statement saying students should no take the law into their own hands.

“You should avoid taking the law into your hands and always report matters of concern to the school authorities for appropriate action,” they said.

Kano is one of 12 Nigerian states that enforce Sharia-based criminal laws, which include the death penalty for individuals found “guilty” of homosexuality.

