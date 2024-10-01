No Visa: Kellie-Jay Keen won’t make it to CPAC

British provocateur Kellie-Jay Keen has not be granted a visa to enter Australia and will not make it to the CPAC event this weekend.

The activist who describes herself as a women’s rights advocate, while other rights groups suggest anti-transgender campaigner is a more accurate label, drew large protests around the country the last time she visited.

- Advertisement -

In a live stream from her home in the UK Keen said the situation was “disappointing” and “annoying”.

“They haven’t got the gumption to cancel me. So instead what they’re doing is just pretending that they haven’t processed it either though they’re sort of days overdue.” Keen said.

“So I won’t be going to Australia, courtesy of CPAC, I’m not going to lie, I was very much looking forward to upsetting all the right people.” Keen said.

Later in the broadcast Keen said the Australian government was ‘bat-shit crazy” and some Australian’s were trying to “destroy the country”. The activist said during her seven city tour of Australia in 2023 she found Perth to be the location less impacted by “wokery”.

Keen’s last visit to Australia led to Victoria Liberal MP Moira Deeming being suspended and later ousted from the Victorian parliamentary Liberal party.

First term MP Deeming was one of the organisers of the Melbourne leg of Keen’s Let Women Speak tour where a group of neo-Nazi’s appeared on the steps of the Victorian parliament adjacent to Keen’s event.

Deeming is currently suing Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto for defamation, and the case has now entered it’s third week of hearings in the Federal Court.

The Trans Justice Project launched a petition on Change.org calling for Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke to stop Kellie-Jay Keen from returning to Australia. It attracted over 5,000 signatories.

A spokesperson for Minister Burke previously told OUTinPerth that they were unable to comment on individual cases.