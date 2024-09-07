Stars of screen and stage Noah Galvin and Ben Platt have tied the knot sharing photos of the stunning wedding ceremony on Instagram.

The actors wedding was a multi-day celebration that surrounded them with friends and family accumulating in a ceremony held at Pioneer Works in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

Their wedding was photographed for Vogue with the couple sharing some of the pictures to Instagram.

‘We couldn’t have asked for anything more,’ Galvin, 30, told Vogue. ‘We are still floating. And mostly we’re happy we get to keep hanging out forever.’

‘Our greatest hope was to give everyone a joyful, low-stress weekend full of warmth and a window into our relationship and the life that we are building,’ Platt said.

Their nuptials began with a Friday night Shabbat welcome dinner at the Angel Orensanz Foundation on NYC’s lower east side, they then progressed to a late-night musical theatre sing-along event. On Saturday they held a game night, before getting married on Sunday. There was also a surprise concert from the band Muna.

The couple first met when Galvin was created a web-series with some friends and asked Platt if he’d take on a guest star role. Their wedding follows a two-year engagment.

The couple also have a shared connection to the musical Dear Evan Hansen. Platt originated the role on Broadway in 2016, winning a Tony Award and later reprising the part for the film version. Galvin was named a temporary replacement for the role in 2017 and later took over the part fulltime.

Platt has gone on to have success in Pitch Perfect series of films, and the Netflix series The Politician. Galvin is best known for his television roles in The Real O’Neals and The Good Doctor.