Nominations for Out For Australia’s 30 Under 30 closing soon

LGBTQIA+ mentoring and support organisation Out For Australia are once again on the lookout for 30 rising stars from across the country.

The 30 Under 30 honours celebrate outstanding individuals under the age of 30, working to improve the world for LGBTQIA+ communities.

Winner are chosen based on tangible contributions to LGBTQIA+ communities, success in their chosen field and qualities that inspire others as a role model.

Major categories among the winners include Community Advocate, Standout Student, Regional Legend, Inclusion & Belonging Champion and Rising Star.

Past winners include local legends Georgia Foulkes-Taylor, Mackenzie Godson, Tegan Harrington and Thomas Drake-Brockman, as well as Victorian performer and transgender advocate Mama Alto, and former WA activist and Students for Marriage Equality founder Oscar Kaspi-Crutchett.

To submit a nomination, head to outforaustralia.org. Nominations close August 18.

