Nominees for WA Screen Culture Awards revealed

Film,Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Comedian Joe White is set to host the WA Screen Culture Awards this week and the amazing work of a stack of local filmmakers and associated creatives is being highlighted.

Celebrating the achievement, innovation and ambition of our local industry, the WA Screen Culture Awards (WASCAs) embrace all forms from new, established and emerging screen practices.

Now in its third year the WASCAs will be held on Sunday 4 December at Luna Cinemas Leederville.

“Everyone involved in the WASCAs including the national and international judges are very proud to be in some small way connected to the support and development of the WA screen sector in all its forms” said Revelation Film Festival Director Richard Sowada.

“The depth and diversity of all the works submitted is a flag the entire industry should be flying high, and it’s a great honour for us to hoist it as far as it can go. It’s an event that’s dedicated to showcasing to a national audience’s achievement and innovation across the entire local screen sector in a rapidly converging media environment. In that, the works speak for themselves, so what’s not to celebrate?” Sowada said.

The Awards feature 20 different categories, see who is in the running for a trophy.

Innovation Awards

Narrative Feature Film with budget under $1m Bassendream Cherubhead Painkiller Pieces Thorns & Thistles at the End of the World



Narrative Feature Film with budget over $1m Avarice How to Please a Woman Where All Light Tends To Go



Feature Documentary / Non Fiction Facing Monsters Namarali Shipwreck Hunters Australia Stage Changers



Short Film / Animation – presented by Raz Rentals Freedom Swimmer Match Made Hash Browns Redzone Survivors of Wadjemup



Student Film – presented by the City of Vincent Expiration Date Letters (Not So) Great Expectations The Golden Rollers Through Her Eyes Walk Run Strive



Music Video ANI – Anywhere Else Drapht & WASO – Jimmy Recard Drapht & WASO – Where Ya From Inneka – Prof Strohl The Hills – The Faim



Game Design – presented by StemSmart Lost and Hound Isle of Trials: Curse of the Fire Gods



Commercial Content – presented by PAV Queens on the Edge The View From Here



Moving Image and Installation Art – presented by the City of Vincent BUFF{ED} Equal Opportunity to be a Dictator Making Dalison Women Inc



Virtual Reality, 360° or Augmented Reality – presented by XR:WA A Quiet Day in the Hall Beyond the Milky Way Galup VR Experience Isle of Trials: Curse of the Fire Gods MPA Skills/ “Try a Trade” Program



Web Series or Online Content – presented by RevStream Capturing the Fire Making Dalison The View From Here Walking Man



Outstanding Achievement Awards

Directing – presented by The Backlot Perth How to Please a Woman – Renee Webster Making Dalison – Dominic Pearce Pieces – Martin Wilson Stage Changers – Ella Wright Touch – Jennie Feyen Walking Man – Luna Laure Where All Light Tends To Go – Ben Young



Cinematography or Visualisation Choice – Claire Leach Facing Monsters – Rick Rifici Mettle – Lewis Potts Pieces – Jim Frater Shipwreck Hunters Australia – Darren McCagh, Andre Rerekura



Writing Galup VR Experience – Ian Wilkes and Poppy van Oorde-Grainger How to Please a Woman – Renee Webster Isolation in Lockdown – Donna Hughes Match Made – Peter Williams and Chantelle Naude Ngaluk Waangkiny – Ian Wilkes



Performance How to Please a Woman – Hayley McElhinney Match Made – Peter Williams Pieces – Alex Arco Pieces – Megan Aspinall Pieces – Monique Wilson Where All Light Tends to Go – Emma Booth Wimitj – Della Rae Morrison



Performance Under 18s – presented by The Ali Roberts Studio (Not So) Great Expectations – Lauren Campbell Choice – Saffron Bell Pieces – Allegra Teo Pieces – Jasmine Lucas Wimitj – Tjiirm McGuire



Production Design (incl. costume, set design, hair and makeup etc) Choice – Alzbeta Rekosh How to Please a Woman – Emma Fletcher Modern Clocks – Christian Kennedy Pieces – Dennon Pike, Monique Wilson, Kristie Rowe, Tess Rowe, Shannon Murphy Slasher Squad – Nathan Stone, Stuart Campbell



Editing – presented by Sandbox How to Please a Woman – Merlin Eden Pieces – Lawrie Silvestrin Redzone – John McGovarin Stage Changers – Chris Trappe Walking Man – Frances Elliott



Sound or Sound Design – presented by Sandbyte Facing Monsters – Xoe Baird, Ric Curtin, Jeremy Ashton Freedom Swimmer Shipwreck Hunters Australia – Jason North, Ned Beckley, Josh Hogan, Lucy Torvaldsen Where All Light Tends To Go – Ric Curtin



Original Music – presented by RTRFM 92.1 Laugh With Me – Sean Tinnion Making Dalison – Marc Earley Immortal – Oscar Millar Manarali – Cameron Deyell Pieces – Tim Count Walking Man – Mathew ‘Cheeky’ Cheetham Where All Light Tends To Go – Adam Spark



Also presented will be two Special Industry Awards for Contribution to the Industry and the Independent Spirit Award.

The awards night includes pre-event drinks for nominees and supporters, the official awards presentation, followed by post-event celebration into the night at Luna Cinemas Leederville. Tickets are available online at www.wascreencultureawards.com.au.

The WASCAs are proudly presented and produced by the Revelation Perth International Film Festival in collaboration with the WA screen industry.

Source: Media Release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.