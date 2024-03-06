North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson apologies over alleged gay slur

North Melbourne AFL coach Alastair Clarkson has issued an apology over comments he allegedly made during a pre-season game on Sunday.

It is alleged that Clarkson used a gay slur in a heated moment against St Kilda Players on Sunday.

In a statement Clarkson said his comments were “inappropriate”.

“I was deeply disturbed seeing our captain Jy Simpkin forced from the field as a result of a heavy collision just before quarter time,” Clarkson said.

“Jy has had a great pre-season and has now had three concussions in 12 months and I was so disappointed to see him leave the field in that way.

“At the quarter-time break, I voiced my displeasure to St Kilda players Jimmy Webster and Dougal Howard as they made their way to the quarter time huddle.

“This was an exchange that was emotional in defence of our captain, but unnecessary and the language I used was inappropriate.

Clarkson said he had reached out to the coach of the opposing team and the players involved to apologise.

“I have reached out to Ross Lyon and both the St Kilda players to apologise.”

The AFL have ordered the club to explain their coach’s comments, but not given a timeline on addressing the alleged infraction.

Speaking on SEN Radio on Tuesday AFL Chief Executive Andrew Dillon said the league would use history as it’s guide when deciding if any penalty should be applied. He said the league takes a very dim view on coaches approaching players from the opposing team, and those found at fault usually end up paying a fine.

Former AFL coach Rodney Eade has suggested a fine of more than $50,000 would be appropriate. Speaking on the Footyology podcast Eade said the AFL needed to send a strong message that the kind of language allegedly used was completely unacceptable.

“I think it’ll be a fine. I think with the way society is, that’s not an acceptable word to be honest,” Eade said.

“I think Alastair will have to wear this. I don’t think an apology and a [small] fine is strong enough to be honest. I think a really hefty fine to be honest — up towards $50,000 plus,” Eade said.

OIP Staff, Image – North Melbourne Football Club.

