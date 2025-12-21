Northern Territory to defund gender-affirming treatment for young people

Warning: This article includes details that may be distressing for some readers.

The Northern Territory’s Country Liberal Party (CLP) government has today announced it will withdraw funding for puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones for people under 18.

In a short media statement, NT’s Health Minister Steve Edgington (pictured above) raised his concerns that young teenagers “have been accessing these drugs through our public health system.”

“Territory kids deserve to grow up free from these dangerous ideologically driven practices with irreversable consequences.”

The statement ends with a commitment from the Finocchiaro CLP Government to “continue to put the safety and wellbeing of our children first.”

A collective of leading LGBTIQA+ organisations have today condemned the decision.

CEO of the Australian Professional Association for Trans Health (AusPATH), Eloise Brook, says medical professionals rely on standards developed from extensive research and clinical practice.

“Evidence indicates that restricting access to this care can cause significant harm to young people, increasing the risk of depression, anxiety, and, in some cases, self-harm,” Brook said.

“Limiting or denying access to care poses serious risks and disproportionately harms the small number of people who need it.”

Trans Justice Project representative Jackie Turner adds that gender-affirming care is life-changing, and for many, life-saving.

“Just days before Christmas, the Northern Territory government has chosen to threaten the rights, health and happiness of trans young people.”

“It gives trans and gender-diverse young people the chance to feel at home in their bodies, supported in their identities, and hopeful about their futures.”

Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown says “this decision is devastating for trans young people and their families, and to announce it just days before Christmas is especially cruel.

“At the heart of this are ordinary Territory families – parents who want exactly what every parent wants: for their children to feel safe, supported and able to grow up happy and healthy.

“The government’s ban flies in the face of the medical evidence, expert consensus and the approach taken by health systems across almost every other Australian state and territory.

“Governments have no place interfering in choices that belong with young people, their parents, and the specialist doctors who care for them.”

Existing puberty blocker bans criticised by experts

The news follows moves by Queensland, New Zealand and the UK – among other European nations – to end use of puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones to people under 18 experiencing gender dysphoria.

These previous announcements have been roundly criticised by medical experts, community advocates and people with lived experience.

More than 100 individuals and organisations signed a joint letter in February, calling on the Queensland Government to reverse its ban on hormone treatments.

The letter was also signed by Professor Patrick McGorry, a former Australian of the Year, and Professor Ian Hickie, a co-director of the University of Sydney’s Brain and Mind Centre – alongside the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS), Human Rights Law Centre, Queensland Alliance for Mental Health, Equality Australia, Wesley Mission Queensland, Queensland Council of Social Service, LGBTI Legal Service and Brisbane Youth Service.

“Contrary to expert medical advice and against the wishes of patients and their families, you have chosen to deny a small and particularly vulnerable group of young Queenslanders access to their essential healthcare,” the letter read.

The concerned experts also noted these young people “already face increased risk of harm because of discrimination, social exclusion, bullying and violence”.

“We implore you not to pursue a policy avenue that risks causing enormous harm to an already misunderstood minority, with potentially fatal outcomes if the issue is not resolved,” the letter states.

Last month, new research published in the Journal of Pediatrics highlighted a significant reduction in mental distress among young people who were able to access gender-affirming treatment.

