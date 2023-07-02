Norwegian singer Magnus Riise shares explicit video for ‘Until Tomorrow’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Norwegian singer Magnus Riise has recently released his debut EP Until Tomorrow and now shares a video to accompany the title track – and it’s a very explicit offering.

The song sees Riise asking a one-night stand to stick around a little longer, at least until the morning.

Riise delivers some powerful vocals on the track, while the video clip for the song doesn’t hold back from depicting a night filled with passion.

Magnus Riise grew up in Ilseng, Norway, where he booked his first professional acting job at 8-years-old.

After studying music and theatre in London, he moved to NYC to pursue his career there. He has appeared in independent films and television programs airing in the US and Europe.

His says his new EP explores difficult subjects close to his heart, like mental health, sexuality, loss, and self-acceptance.

The video for Until Tomorow features Broadway star Hernando Umana who has appeared in the musical Kinky Boots as well as spending time as a runway model on the TV series Project Runway.

On his Instagram account Umana shared his excitement about being invited to be part of the project.

“Very cool being part of a video that depicts real, unapologetic queer intimacy.” Umana said.

The clip sees Magnus Riise and Hernando Umana stripping down to their underwear and eagerly making out on the coach, but the action doesn’t stop there and soon they are stripping off and there’s a lot of thrusting, clasping, and the cameras do not cut away.

The clip is definitely not safe for work, as it shows sexual scenes and nudity as the action moves from the couch to the bedroom and the bathroom.

Find out more about Magnus Riise at his website.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.