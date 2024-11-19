November 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance

Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance, marking an important opportunity to honour the lives of trans and gender diverse people.

Each year, organisations and grassroots community groups around the world hold vigils on 20 November to hold dear the memories of trans and gender diverse people who have lost their lives, and draw urgent attention to the contributing issues, discrimination and violence against our communities.

The first vigil was dedicated to Rita Hester, when activist Gwendolyn Ann Smith organised the event to honour her memory in 1999.

Here in Western Australia, TransFolk of WA have been hosting the vigil for many years, with members of the community sharing thoughts and memories with those who’ve gathered to hear them.

This year’s event will be held in Hyde Park from 6pm, featuring speakers, performers, storytellers and artists from around our community.

Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil will be at Hyde Park from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, 20 November. For more information, head to Facebook.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au