NSW Liberal MP Rory Amon charged over alleged child sex offences

New South Wales state MP Rory Amon has been charged with a number of child sex offences. On Friday as news of the arrest became public the politician resigned from both parliament and the Liberal party.

The MP for Pittwater on Sydney’s northern beaches was charged with five counts of sexual intercourse with a person between 10 and 14 years old, and two counts of attempting sexual intercourse with a person between the ages of 10 and 14.

- Advertisement -

Additionally the 35-year-old has been charged with two counts of indecently dealing with a person under 16 and committing an act of indecency with a person under the age of 16.

On Friday afternoon Amon issued a statement denying all the accusations.

“The nature of the charges against me are such that I will be unable to continue to fully represent my community in parliament,” he said in a statement.

“The people of Pittwater should have a representative who can dedicate one hundred per cent of their time advocating for this wonderful community.

“As I defend myself against these charges, I will not be able to devote my full energy to representing them.”

The MP said he would not be making any further comments and would be fighting the charges in the courts, not the media.

Opposition leader Mark Speakman said he’s demanded Amon’s resignation after learning of the serious charges.

“The alleged conduct strikes at the heart of the standards expected of members of parliament,” Mr Speakman said.

“While Mr Amon is entitled to the presumption of innocence, a criminal trial will be some time away and in the meantime the citizens of Pittwater are entitled to have a Member of Parliament who can discharge their duties in the community full.”

Amon, a former lawyer was elected to parliament last year and quickly given a front bench position as a Shadow Minister covering the areas of youth, infrastructure, transport and roads. Prior to moving into state politics Amon has served on the Northern Beaches Council.

Police have shared that in June 2022 they began investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Mona Vale in July 2017. The investigation surrounds claims that a teenage boy was sexual assaulted by a person known to him.

After extensive inquires and months of investigations police arrested Amon on Friday morning. He was given bail and is required to appear in Manly Local Court on 18th September.