NSW MP Gareth Ward to remain in parliament despite being in jail

News

Plans to expel New South Wales MP and convicted sex offender Gareth Ward from the New South Wales parliament have been put on hold.

Ward has sought an interim injunction against the expulsion overnight that bars the leader of the lower house Ron Hoenig and Speaker Greg Piper from commencing proceedings to kick him out of the parliament.

Ward has declared that he will appeal his conviction for three counts of indecent assault and one for sexual intercourse without consent.

NSW independent MP Gareth Ward.

The delay means Ward will continue to be the representative for the people of Kiama, despite currently being in jail, and will continue to receive his parliamentary salary and benefits.

Speaking to radio station 2GB Premier Chris Minns said the government would be pushing for an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court to address the matter.

“The government will seek an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court to have those orders dealt with,” he said.

“My understanding is the hearing is set down for Friday of this week.”

“But, we’ve got a week of parliament to sit, and I think that most people would appreciate, it’s an unconscionable situation to have someone who’s currently sitting in jail in Silverwater, convicted of serious sexual offences, who is demanding to remain a member of parliament and continue to be paid.” the Premier said.

NSW Premier Chriss Minns.

Both the Premier and Opposition Leader Mark Speakman have called on Ward to resign from his position.

Ward was convicted recently of sexually assaulting two young men. The two separate incidents occurred over a decade ago. On Wednesday his bail was revoked and he was taken into custody while awaiting sentencing.

Ward was a member of the Liberal party when he was first elected to parliament in 2011. After he was charged over the offences in 2022, Ward was suspended from the NSW parliament after the charged were placed. He was re-elected to the seat at the 2023 election as an independent.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

