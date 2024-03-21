NSW police sack officer charged over double murder

New South Wales police have announced that Beau Lamarre-Condon, the police officer charged over the alleged murder of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, has been sacked from his position.

Lamarre-Condon is due to face court in April after he handed himself in to police, and eventually assisted with identifying the location of the two missing men’s bodies.

Police have alleged that he killed Baird and Davies at a Paddington address before moving their bodies to a property in rural New South Wales.

They have alleged that the murders were committed by the officer on 19th February using his police-issued weapon. Lamarre-Condon was a senior constable assigned to the Sydney special command at the time of the murders.

In a statement police said, “Under section 181D of the Police Act 1990, the Commissioner has the ability to remove officers if she has lost confidence in their suitability to continue as a police officer.”

Prior to joining the police force Lamarre-Condon was known for his social media presence where he often was pictured with celebrities.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

