Police search for missing men Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

New South Wales Police are concerned for the wellbeing of Sydney flight attendant and his partner a former Channel Ten TV presenter and his partner.

Police are seeking any information about missing men Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Police say possessions belonging to 29-year-old Luke Davies and “another man” were found just after 11am on Wednesday in a skip-bin on Wilbar Avenue, Cronulla.

Following inquiries, officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attended a home in Brown Street, Paddington, about 1pm yesterday. After entering the property, officers immediately established a crime scene.

Police then attended Luke’s home in Waterloo, but he has not been located and his disappearance is being treated as suspicious.

Investigators are now trying to determine the location of a 26-year-old man, who they believe can assist with inquiries. It understood that the man they are looking for is Davies’ partner, former Chanel Ten reporter Jesse Baird.

Information indicates Luke was in Paddington on Monday. He has not been seen since, his family have been unable to contact him, and he has not been at work.

Luke is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170cm-175cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. It’s not known what he was wearing at the time.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about Luke or Jesse’s whereabouts – or who may have information relevant to the investigation – to contact Waverley Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

