Nurse Blake has announced an Australian tour this December

Comedian and online sensation Nurse Blake will come to Australia for the first time bringing with him, his latest show performing in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in December this year. His Sydney show will be part of the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival.

Nurse Blake is a one of a kind entertainer who uses his experience as a nurse for a fun filled comedy event that celebrates the hard work of the healthcare providers.

Blake tells candid and raw stories from his time in nursing school and from his shifts at the bedside. His upbeat attitude and hilarious spins on the obstacles nurses face day to day offer a fun and interactive experience for the audience.

Blake’s comedy stands apart by using humour to advocate for nurses. By using masterful storytelling to captivate audiences, he provides an unforgettable night of laughs and inspiration, and live sketches that have audiences laughing from start to finish.

Born and raised in Orlando, Florida – Nurse Blake is a registered nurse and the most popular nurse influencer on social media, with over 3.5 million followers.

He has been a nurse for over 7 years and has worked in a number of nursing roles at Level 1 Trauma centres around the USA. Blake is a founder of Nurses Support Their Young, which aims to promote healthy work environments throughout the healthcare industry.

His 2019 Call Light Tour sold out, featuring a mix of live skits, videos, and interactive presentations drawn from his real-life experiences as a nurse and nursing student.

Blake launched a popular podcast in 2021 alongside his husband Brett. They cover topics relevant to nurses and healthcare workers alike, and tell their own personal stories while being insightful and offering a lot of laughs through it all.

He is also a#1 Best Selling Author of his first Children’s Book, I Want To Be a Nurse When I Grow Up was released back in May.

You can catch the show at the Melbourne Playhouse on 3rd December, Brisbane’s The Tivoli on 4th December, and at Sydney’s Just for Laughs Comedy Festival show at the Enmore Theatre on Tuesday 6th December.

Source: Media Release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.