Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

NYC: Three men sentenced to decades in prison over gay drug induced robbery scheme

News

A Manhattan judge has sentenced three men to decades behind bars over their scheme which saw them target men in gay bars, drug them and then rob their victims.

The scheme lead to the deaths of two men, Julio Ramirez, a 25-year-old social worker, and John Umberger, a 33-year-old political consultant.

- Advertisement -

Jayqwan Hamilton, 37, Jacob Barroso, 32, and Robert DeMaio, 36, were found guilty in February of committing robbery, murder and conspiracy over a series of attacks that occurred between March 2021 and June 2022.

New York

All three of the defendants were convicted of murdering Ramirez. Two of them, Hamilton and DeMaio, were convicted of murdering Umberger. Hamilton and Barroso spoke at the sentencing delcaring that they were innocent of the crimes they’d been found guilty of.

Judge Felicia Mennin sentenced Hamilton and DeMaio to 40 years to life in prison, and Barroso to 20 years to life behind bars.

During the trial prosecutors argued that the trio had drugged at least five victims and then used their lifeless faces to gain access to their phones via facial recognition technology, once inside the men’s phones they access their banking apps stealing money from their accounts.

Speaking to the court, the families of the two men who had died shared how the crimes had impacted their lives. Carols Ramirez spoke about how his brother Julio had just begun his career as a mental health counselor.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr commented on the sentences saying nothing would be able to undo the tragic loss the families had experienced.

“Julio Ramirez and John Umberger were beloved by their friends and family and had incredibly bright futures ahead of them,” Bragg said. “Yet their lives were cut short by these defendants, who displayed a wanton disregard towards their victims. They left both men to die as they used their financial accounts to purchase clothes and sneakers, never once showing concern about the deadly consequences of their actions.

“We will never be able to undo the tragic losses of Mr. Ramirez and Mr. Umberger, but I hope these significant prison sentences can provide some closure to their loved ones.”

During the investigation into the deaths of the two men police realised that alongside the three men they identified in relation to the deaths of Umberger and Ramierz, there was another series of deaths that were eventually attributed to another man using the same methodology.

Kenwood Allen was arrested over the deaths of four other men around the same time. He has pleaded not guilty, and his case is yet to go to trial.

Latest

Community

Roadmap unveiled to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQA+ youth

0
The new mental health strategy is multi-faceted.
News

St Petersburg bookshop fined for spreading ‘LGBT propaganda’

0
Its part of a crackdown on publishers and booksellers across the country.
Culture

BBC shares trailer for ‘What It Feels Like for a Girl’

0
Paris Lees' coming of age personal story has been adapted for the screen.
News

Mariah Carey to headline the Fridayz Live tour

0
It'll be Mariah Carey's first Australian performances in eleven years.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Roadmap unveiled to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQA+ youth

0
The new mental health strategy is multi-faceted.
News

St Petersburg bookshop fined for spreading ‘LGBT propaganda’

0
Its part of a crackdown on publishers and booksellers across the country.
Culture

BBC shares trailer for ‘What It Feels Like for a Girl’

0
Paris Lees' coming of age personal story has been adapted for the screen.
News

Mariah Carey to headline the Fridayz Live tour

0
It'll be Mariah Carey's first Australian performances in eleven years.
History

On This Gay Day | Ireland said ‘Yes’ to marriage equality

0
Ireland said 'Yes' to marriage equality in 2015 On this...

Roadmap unveiled to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQA+ youth

Graeme Watson -
The new mental health strategy is multi-faceted.
Read more

St Petersburg bookshop fined for spreading ‘LGBT propaganda’

OUTinPerth -
Its part of a crackdown on publishers and booksellers across the country.
Read more

BBC shares trailer for ‘What It Feels Like for a Girl’

Graeme Watson -
Paris Lees' coming of age personal story has been adapted for the screen.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture