October is Breast Cancer awareness month; Have you been screened?

Have you been screened? Screening Saves Lives.

Deb Costello has a strong sense of social justice and campaigns for what she believes in.

She’s advocated and fought for change on a range of issues and now she’s taken on an ambassador role for the Screening Saves Lives campaign to promote the importance of cancer screening for the LGBTIQ+ community and to help save lives.

- Advertisement -

The ‘Screening Saves Lives’ campaign is a collaboration of WA’s bowel, breast and cervical cancer screening programs.

Research reveals our Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex and Queer (LGBTIQ+) community is at a higher risk of breast cancer because of low screening and higher rates of cancer risk-associated behaviours, such as drinking and smoking.

Evidence shows later stage diagnosis and treatment results in poorer health outcomes.

Deb wants to turn the statistics around and is encouraging members of the LGBTIQ+ community to get routine cancer screening if they are eligible.

“For a small amount of time feeling discomfort, it could save your life – that’s why I do it,” she said.

“There’s no need to be scared, it hurts a bit but then its over and it’s such a relief to get the results.”

Talking with OutinPerth the day before she flew to the UK to soak up the atmosphere of one of the world’s biggest Mardi Gras in Brighton, this consultant and advocate for queer rights said she and her partner booked an appointment with BreastScreen WA together, had lunch and made a day of it.

“Going that first time, it was great to realise it was nowhere near as uncomfortable or scary as I had built up in my mind and the people are so lovely,” Deb said.

“If you’re feeling a bit nervous about getting screened go with someone you trust, partner or friend and make it a date, have lunch afterwards.”

Music is a big part of Deb’s daily life.

“I listen to Madonna, she is literally my idol, I flew to San Francisco in February to see her perform her Celebration Tour,”

As part of the showstopping tour Madonna had a massive photo of her mother projected onto the screen.

Madonna’s mum died of breast cancer in 1963 aged 30 years. The future pop star was only five years old at the time and regularly talks about how she was never told her mum was dying.

Madonna, now 65, remains Deb’s idol and inspires her to get fit.

“While Madonna is 10 years older than me – I look at her and think there’s no reason I can’t get fit,” Deb said.

Deb has always wanted to be a runner, and now at fifty-something she’s started running, and Madonna inspires her every step of the way.

“It was raining, and I thought I would cut my run short, but then I remembered a video I’d seen was Madonna on stage singing and dancing in the rain holding a microphone in one hand and a jacket over her head. So I continued running and completed my third lap,” Deb said.

Regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle can reduce the risk of breast cancer and screening can catch the disease early, resulting in better health outcomes.

“I want to get healthy, and I want to help others when I can, it was how I was brought up to look after your community. “

It is recognised that cancer screening can be physically confronting and even triggering for members of the LGBTIQ+ community.

Breastscreen WA Medical Director Dr Liz Wylie said “our staff are empathetic and understand these challenges and they will do what they can to ensure a client is comfortable and feels culturally safe.”

You are eligible for a free screening mammogram with BreastScreen WA if you are over 40 years have no symptoms.

For more information about the BreastScreen WA program visit the website. To book an appointment follow the link: BreastScreen WA – Book Online or call 13 20 50