Graeme Watson
Odette will head to Perth for the PrideFEST Closing Concert

Culture

Australian musician Odette will head to Perth for the PrideFEST Closing Concert in Supreme Court Gardens with the Perth Symphony Orchestra. They’ll be joined by homegrown singing sensation Dean Misdale.

The giant concert is one of the new events added to the program for this year’s PrideFEST which centres on ten days of celebration this November.

After receiving a massive funding boost from the City of Perth many of the festivals most popular events such as Fairday will be held in Supreme Court Gardens which has been dubbed the Pride Gardens for the run of the festival. Added to this year’s program are several music event in the space.

Tripple J favourite Odette first came to prominence in 2018. Their debut album To a Stranger was released to critical acclaim. It was nominated for two ARIA awards, Best Contemporary Album and Breakthrough Artist.

OUTinPerth hung out with Odette back in 2018 when she dropped by the RTRFM studios to celebrate Radiothon. She gave a live rendition of Watch Me Read You.

In 2020 Odette shared her follow up record Herald which brought her another stack of hit tunes. Earlier this year she released new song Reverence giving fans their first taste of what she has coming up next.

Check out the events happening during PrideFEST at their website.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

