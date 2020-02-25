Olympian Matthew Mitcham weds Luke Rutherford

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Olympian Matthew Mitcham has tied the knot with his partner Luke Rutherford.

Mitcham posted pictures from the couple’s ceremony, that took place in Belgium, to his Instagram account.

“After a sustained period of lovely gestures, loyalty, gazing adoringly and many trips to Ikea, I managed to trick @lukeyluke8 into falling in love with me, proposing to me and finally marrying me. Now he’s stuck with me forever and ever, ha!” Mitcham said.

The couples ceremony took place last week, with around 50 guests in attendance. The couple met when Rutherford was traveling through Australia in 2018 and when his visa ran out Mitcham moved to England to continue their relationship.

Mitcham was a gold medalist at the Olympics in the sport of diving. After he retired from the sport he launched a career as a cabaret performer. His debut show Twists and Turns was based on his autobiography of the same name.

OIP Staff