On This Gay Day: Actor Denholm Elliot died

Actor Denholm Elliot died in 1992

Actor Denholm Elliot is best known for roles he took on towards the end of his career, he played Indiana Jones’ boss Marcus Brody in Raider of the Lost Arc and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

He also had a memorable turn in Trading Places, appeared opposite Nicole Kidman in the miniseries Bangkok Hilton, and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in A Room With A View.

Elliot studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts but was asked to leave after a term for not being any good. During World War II he served in the Air Force and shot was shot down and taken prisoner. While a prisoner of war he became involved in amateur dramatics in a prison camp located in Poland. He made his film debut in 1949 and went on to enjoy a long career on the screen.

Elliot was bisexual, he had a short marriage to actress Virgina McKenna in 1954, but later found happiness in an open marriage with actress Susan Robinson. The couple had two children.

Elliot was diagnosed with HIV in 1987 and passed away on this day in 1992 aged 70.

