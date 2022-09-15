On This Gay Day: Australia updated passport gender rules

Australia updated the rules for passports allowing an ‘X’ for gender

On this day in 2011 Australia announced new guidelines on how gender was treated on passports, making it easier for people who are transgender or intersex to get a document that corresponded with their gender.

The changes were brought in by the Gillard Labor government.

Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd and Attorney-General Robert McClelland announced the new guidelines for sex and gender diverse people. The Foreign Minister said the amendments would make life easier for transgender people.

“Sex and gender diverse people now have the option of presenting a statement from a medical practitioner supporting their preferred gender,” Rudd said at the time.

“This amendment makes life easier and significantly reduces the administrative burden for sex and gender diverse people who want a passport that reflects their gender and physical appearance.”

“Most people take for granted the ability to travel freely and without fear of discrimination,’ McClelland said.

“This measure will extend the same freedoms to sex and gender diverse Australians.

“While it’s expected this change will only affect a handful of Australians, it’s an important step in removing discrimination for sex and gender diverse people.”

Last year when the USA brought in similar procedures Liberal Senator Alex Antic said he’d make sure Australia would never adopt similar rules, apparently unaware that they’d been in place for a decade.

