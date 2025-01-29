On This Gay Day | Electronic music star SOPHIE died

SOPHIE was a groundbreaking electronic music artist

Sad news arrived on this day in 2021, with the passing of transgender elctronic music artist and producer SOPHIE. The news was broken to the media by her representatives.

“It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident.

“At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.” the musician’s representatives said the to media confirming her passing.

Later, after the initial announcement, it was revealed that Sophie had been climbing on to the roof to look at the moon when they fell.

Sophie Xeon, who performed under the mononym SOPHIE – styled in capitals, was a transgender woman who drew wide acclaim for their debut album Oil of Everyman’s Un-Insides which was released in 2018.

During their career they worked with many musicians and producers including Charli XCX, Cashmere Cat, Camila Cabelo, Madonna, Kim Petras, Le1f, Kucka, Yelle, Banoffee, Jodie Harsh and Vince Staples.

Sophie Xeon was born in Glasgow and was introduced to electronic music at a young age by her father who play cassettes of electronic music in their car, and take the youngster along to rave parties. In their teenage years their developed an interest in DJing and electronic music production.

After spending some time in a band called Motherland, Sophie scored a short film before moving into releasing singles that captured music lovers attention. Their debut single Nothing More to Say was released in 2013 and follow up Bipp got the attention of music critics. Their next single Lemonade/Hard started to see a legion of fans develop around the globe.

At the end of 2015 SOPHIE released a compilation of their singles to date called Product, but their 2018 record Oil of Everyman’s Un-Insides is considered as their debut album.

In 2024 the posthumous album SOPHIE was released. The work was completed by her brother Benny Long and featured Kim Petras, Nina Kravitz and a range of guest artists.

