On This Gay Day: In 2012 Charlie Jane Anders won the Hugo award

Author Charlie Jane Anders won the Hugo Award, one of the most prestigious awards for science fiction writing, on this day in 2012. Anders picked up the award for her novelette Six Months, Three Days.

Anders, who identifies as genderqueer, has gone on to write All The Birds in the Sky – which TIME magazine named as one of the 10 best novels of 2016, and The City in the Middle of the Night.

Anders works has been published in a wide range of publications including Salon, San Francisco Bay Guardian, McSweeney’s, and The Wall Street Journal. Alongside her partner Annalee Newlitz she founded the science fiction blog io9 and the podcast Our Opinions Are Correct.

Anders visited Perth in 2019 and was a guest at local sci-fi gathering Swancon.

